Hackean account Mariah Carey and usually racist

Twitter Mariah Carey was hacked on the eve of New Year, confirmed a press-the Secretary of the company in diva The Hollywood Reporter. Photos taken, web users show a number of error messages and racism.

In a series of tweets that were made official with Mariah, which were then resolved, and messages are unacceptable and offensive to the rapper Eminemwhere touched their genitals, and their daughter Hailie Jade Mathers. From the account pop-diva was also publishing racist language almost five hours.

Presentations were made to remind fans of the eternal debate that Cary with the rapper from Detroit. Killed it with the song Bagpipes from Baghdadincluding the latest album, Eminem-Relapse, where he ensures to be in bed with Mariah and hit with clubs Nick cannon, the former diva. In answer, the iconic artist contraatacó disk Way memoirs of an imperfect angel Obsessed with the subject, which disproved with Rubio and ensures that the “Napoleon complex”. The verbal confrontation lasted and other songs.

“Eminem has a small dick”, “Eminem can still keep this life…”, “Malitos black m…”, “merry Christmas, stupid black”some of the records that can be read on the account.

With the same account Mariah, a group of hackers “A Light Laugh Squad” took responsibility for it was robbed. “As soon as we learned about the problem, we can block the user’s account is compromised, and is currently studying the situation”, – said the press Secretary Twitter.

For his part, the artist has survived the incident with humor and mocked what happened. “Damn it, I agree, sleep and is this?”Twitter the singer.

And take a freaking nap and this happens? — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2020

But it was not so bad for her, with her account on Instagram shared a photo as got a new year in the Dominican Republic with the children.

