“Hurt and deceived”: “so should Jamila Jamil Kim Kardashian for perturbardora photo corset

Jamila Jamil, 34 years old, shot right in front of the photo, which was published Kim Kardashian39, Tuesday, June 23, where he saw in front of a mirror, with a corset that ahorcaba upper body. On Wednesday, actress and TV presenter, the British shared in his Instagram-it’s a photograph in the style of “Keeping Up whit the Kardashians” after receiving “over 1,000 DM” to their followers that they asked to speak to the above image.

“Why haven’t missed, not once, because I don’t think that the publication was harmful and disappointment” expressed originally from London, before adding: “It is because of the fact that all bore me with messages on this issue shows that my work is done.” She is a connoisseur of fashion because of their wonderful costumes and images on the red carpet and photo on social networks.

“I’m not trying to cancel Who K (Kardashian). I always try armarte knowledge to recognize that this expectation fucking women, Patriarchy,” said Jamil, seeking the obsession that has diva reality show with her waist wasps. “If you know that this is problematic in a reducing atmosphere and irresponsible to perpetuate the standard of beauty, so incredibly impossible that your great … then empoderado and conscious, not me,” he added.

Shooting just

Jamil continued, “Who, like many of us had decades of problems of body image and obsession. It was a sin, and so HARD, many of the media discussed her and her sisters for their appearance. Not actively seeking to hurt again. It is very harming, and deceived into thinking that this is how IT should look to be unique and beautiful, and he’s dripping on his followers”.