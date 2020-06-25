I’m in the twilight back! Advertise a new book of the Saga

YES, in the end, after many years of waiting, the writer will publish the anticipated novel, which now we learn the love story of Bella Swan and Edward Cullen, but from the point of view of a vampire; recall that the last three novels, the story told is Beautiful, and fourth, Dawn, Jacob Black “the wolf man”, and told part of the story.

JUST IN: 15 years after the first novel in the “Twilight” Saga was released, the author Stephenie Meyer is bringing readers back to Forks, Washington, with her new book, “Midnight Sun.” Find the details here: https://t.co/IHD4UfAkkI pic.twitter.com/ZY3ZqnBahG — Good Morning America (@GMA)

May 4, 2020

A new book called Midnight Sun and according to the author, she did not know that it was a good idea was to run it in the period of the coronavirus. But after to give momentum to it, came to the conclusion that now is the best time to do it.

“I’m so happy to finally announce the release of Midnight Sun (pre-programmed) 4 Aug. This time crazy and I wasn’t sure that it is suitable for the publication of this book, but some of you have been waiting for this, and it seemed that he did not immediately to wait.

On the cover of the new book by Stephenie Meyer.

“Sorry for the bad timing, but we hope that this book could be a distraction from the real world. I am so excited to finally have the power to share it with you,” he said Meyer in the message sent to the program Good Morning America.