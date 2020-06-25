In Instagram of the week: Irina Shayk

Edition.

Russia is a land of wonders, and Irina Shayk is a proof of this.

With unusual colored eyes framed by tanned skin, Irina Shayk is a model most well-known and popular at present, not only because of its undeniable beauty, as his life, relationships, and achievements in the industry have much more to say.

Born in Russia Yemanzhelinsk city, 1986, Irina is the daughter of a miner, of Tartar origin, and a teacher of Russian music. She grew up surrounded by women, because his father died in childhood, because their family is facing difficult times.

Discovered by accident, when, ironically, was accompanied by his sister in a modeling school, and also held the title of Miss Chelyabinsk 2004, for what he did on the way in the modeling business.

Early in his career was pretty difficult because I moved with no money in France to try his luck. But now, in addition to listing the model name is the highest paying in the world more than once, is a business woman who invests in real estate.

His unique skin color, inherited from his father, brought bullying during their school age and in adulthood did many believe that he was of Brazilian origin.

His first works, perfectly turned out on the cover of “Sports Illustrated”, in which Irina was dedicated as the annual production, was also the first Russian model starring publications.

Since that time his face appeared in publications fashion the world’s most prestigious, which the latter part was distinguished from his colleagues in Brazil, adriana Lima, for Spanish version of Vogue magazine.

Irina Shayk came into the world of the catwalks thanks to the Italian designer Riccardo Tisci, because it was the first big name in the industry that cobijo. Currently working as a image for brands such as Avon, Armani, Lacoste and Guess.

Not only was in front of the cameras at a fashion publication, since she had already debuted as actress in 2014 year in the direction of the Dwayne Johnson film “Hercules”. It was also part of a music video Romeo Santos and Marc Anthony in 2015, but the image is paid in the form of “Mila Belova” that is part of the computer game “Need for Speed: The Run”.

Their love story is quite famous, because he was a partner for five years, the famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, and to be married to the American actor Bradley Cooper, with whom he has a daughter. He also came to associate with the famous Ryan Leslie and Rob Bourdon, drummer of Linkin Park.

Irina is a big fan of the sport which is American football and soccer. On the other hand, his side are focused on art music and literature, because playing the piano since 7 years old, and his voice is great. It is also a big influence on the work of Fyodor Dostoevsky, the same that prompted it to write their own stories.