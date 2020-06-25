In the morning, open for: Becky G and Natti Natasha had a fever on social networks

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
16


Becky G and Natti Natasha two of the artists most representative of the genre cycle, and this is due to the fact that they both dueas voice, extremely exciting.

For their part, several years ago, he broke up with the theme “Without A Stitch” which to this day still sound at the leading platforms for music.

Topics



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here