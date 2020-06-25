Justin Bieber accused of sexual

In last Sunday’s name Justin Bieber there was a trend in social networks during the day, but the reason had nothing to do with music, it’s the next tour, and anything related to his marriage with Hailey Baldwin. If I say canadian, was evidence a few girls, fans artist that he was accused of sexual violence and rapesome facts that took place in 2014 and 2015.

All appeals of the alleged victims were circling on the Internet in many works, which are described in detail, as was theoretically such a meeting with Justin Bieber those were sexual abuse.









One of them is called Daniel, and, as explained, he jumped to his history and after two other girls, Gaby and Anselwas also made. “If Justin saw this, you know who I am. I know you will remember. Hope your life is hell after that, and ahogues blame”, begins to speak.

“9 Mar 2014 I wanted to have sex with Justin Bieber. With her was her exnovia at a concert in Houston, Texas. I and two of my friends, we found out that Scooter (Justin’s Manager) was an event at Banger’s House sausage rolls-makes this night in Austin, Texas. Cody Simpson, tori Kelly, The Wanted, and was event. Later, Justin Bieber surprised the audience of about 100 people and sang a few songs,” he continues.

“Me and my girlfriend and we sat enjoying the evening, when people came up to us and told us that if we want to wait to know Justin after the show. Of course, we said Yes. My friends and I thought it was weird in the beginning, as promised, we stayed until the end, because we are fans. Justin came up to us, took some pictures and talked for about 20 minutes.

Justin and another man, who seemed that his friend invited us in Four Seasons Hotel (…). Coming, friend, Justin took my two girlfriends and took me to another room. Justin made me promise not to tell anyone, or had legal problems seriously. He asked me for my phone and put it to charging. I asked him, was an excuse to sacármelo from the mountain and told me that he acompañase in bed,” explains Daniel.

“I asked where was Selena to get the conversation going, and I said I don’t preocupase because that will come later. He continued to ask things, but he approached me to kiss me. She was shocked that he did. I thought it was a signal for callarme so I kissed her. I thought he had a few drinks, and that he could predict my breath for alcohol, which was ebria, and that nothing bad will happen after.

He knew that he was (based on) of Selena, but I thought it was all the typical pop stars, wants to attract the attention of other women, because they are not just. Typical things Hollywood. Remember, this was in 2014 when out of control,” explains the girl, before saying sexy.

“Our little kisses were lifting tons. After 10 minutes of sitting, I lay down, and fell on me, started kissing my neck down to my belly. Undid my pants, and I took it and started to play aside my panties with your fingers. Then I began to wonder and to doubt, I wondered, ‘What of Selena?’, ‘have I agreed to this?’, “how she might react when she finds out about this?’, “where are my friends?’, “how can it be normal and good?’.









I told him what was happening and we had to stop because he wanted to find his friends, besides, she felt guilty about Selena. That’s where, said to me: “good, everything is good.” I pulled my panties, pants and underwear, grabbed the bedding and lay down on us. His body was over mine, the skin-to-skin.

It was very uncomfortable, I started hiperventilar. I told him that he is gone I begin to worry, my friends, but it was very late, came into force on me before he finished speaking. I was there without words. My body was unconscious. I don’t want to go into the details of what happened then. Although it was 6 years ago, although he was a year older than him (he was 20 and 21 years), I’m still sexually molested without my consent.

At the end of last year, I finally decided to talk. I told my closest friends and family. It was hard but in the end, I tell my story. If several times been the victim of sexual violence, do not believe. You and your story importáis” – sums up the story of Daniel.









This is the testimony that explains the alleged violations by Justin Bieber, what happened six years ago gave back to social networks, and did what, of course, the singer wasn’t seen. In fact, hours after the story was based on viral and took to Twitter to make his statement:

“I don’t usually respond to things because I spent my life dealing with accusations strange, but after talking with my wife and with my team, and I decided to talk about that night. Rumors is rumors, but sexual violence is something I do not take seriously. I wanted to say that quickly and out of respect to all these victims who are trying to cope with these problems, from day to day, and I wanted to make sure I have all the details before making any statements.”

Justin Bieber continues to its architecture: “In the past 24 hours, the new architecture appeared to tell a story from me, wrapped in a sexual assault March 9, 2014 in Austin, Texas at the Four Seasons hotel. I want to be clear. This story is not real. In fact, once I show you, I’ve never been in this place.

Like his stories, she was shocked an audience at Sxsw in Austin, when aparecí on stage, which was my assistant on stage and sang a few songs. The fact that this man didn’t know that appeared on the show, who then was my girlfriend, Selena Gomez“.

“Any act of sexual violence should be taken seriously, and this is the reason why my answer was necessary. However, this story factualmente was impossible, so I’ll work with Twitter, and with the authorities to take legal action“said Justin Bieber.

In addition, an explanation of Justin Bieber attached photos, links, reports and even invoices from Airbnb, where he remained in Austin to prove that the whole article is lies and allegations of sexual harassment, they were invented. Moreover, I talked to the Manager at the Four Seasons to explain that I was not there and said he was unavailable to talk to the press if necessary.