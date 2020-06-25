Justin Bieber arms after allegations of sexual aggression: “I will Take legal acts” | Twitter

Singer Justin Bieber denied charges of aggression sexy the woman, in fact, what happened in 2014. Because of this, and evidence husband Hailey Baldwin he assured that he will take legal steps against the person who accused him on Twitter.

A canadian artist has rejected, in this social network, charges thrown by a woman who alleged connections Daniel. She said she met with the musician in the city of Fayetteville Austin (USA). USA.) during the execution of the music. Account of that person later disappeared.

As said Daniel, Justin Bieber he invited her together with a few girlfriends in the hotel Four Season March 9, 2014. There, in accordance with what is written on the accusations, insulted her with words and acts of a sexual nature.

TWO CHARGES OF AGGRESSION

Later, on another account, Twitter, people call Kadi accused the singer agredirla sexy in new York in may 2015. Although the artist, 26 years old, not answered in the second sentence, turned to Twitter to to refute the documents, said Daniel.

“I usually don’t answer it because I met with the accusations and casual throughout my careerbut after his treatment with his wife[[[[Hailey Baldwin]and the computer, and I decided today to talk about the subject”, he said.

Justin Bieber he added that “rumors are rumors”, but sexual violence is something that does not take “seriously” and “the respect of so many victims who have to solve these problems every day,” he wanted to make sure that I have all the data before applying”.

THERE ARE TESTS

In a series of tweets, posted photos, articles from the press, and even hotel bills to try to prove that it is “physically impossible” thing that Daniel said.

Canadian artist said, for example, on March 9 did not stay at the Four Seasons hotel Austin, as claimed by the account of Daniel, but on AirBnb with actress Selena Gomezthen his bride. On March 10 and stay at the Westin Austin, and he showed the receipt from staying at this hotel.

“Allegations of sexual harassment should be taken seriously so my answer was necessary. However, this story is physically impossible, and therefore I will work with Twitter and the authorities for taking legal action“ended Justin Bieber.

AND COLE SPROUSE

In its latest architecture, Bieber messaging Cole Sprouseone of the leading actors of the series “Riverdale” and was accused of sexual assault along with other members of the series.

“False accusations do great damage to victims are real. In addition, never tried to silence no one. I urge people to reconsider feesbecause detailed events were much about,” reads the publication. (Materials EFE)