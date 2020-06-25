Liz Katz Shows Her Lush Breasts Felicia Hardy The Locker Room: “You Know How To Make A Kitty Purr’

Cosplay model Liz Katz struck his 1.2 million followers on the night of Friday with the sexy photos in the cloud is one of Felicia hardy, also known as Black cat, a dress and a wig. Liz on the popular character Marvel showed at the poles, with a thick leather cozy that puts him on a Busty chest.

Liz labelling photographer Andres Alvarado and Ursus Magaña, giving them recognition in a beautiful photo shoot. It seemed that she posed in front of the panorama of the city at night that makes her recall that he actually stood on the roof somewhere in search of a potential crime-in-process. Yet it seemed that something from the comics side.

Replica comic counterpart, Liz set light ash blonde wig colour and black mask in order to replenish your highly provocative that it was decorated with white fur. She also wears black gloves that seemed painted black nails or claws to add to the cats environment. Miracle also shook a black necklace with a round pendant around his neck.

There were holes from his nails on his lush lower lip, making a lustful look on his face and looking at something beyond the camera.

Liz is an amazing neckline was unavoidable due to his costume compressed to the point just above the navel. His fans got an amazing view of their voluptuous chest and part of his toned torso.

The final touch to your group, Liz selected a face full of makeup, which was depicted with eyes and mouth. It seemed to trace the dramatic black wings with eyeliner to create a cat eye look, along with a thick layer of ink. It also seemed to use pink lipstick to highlight your lips.

Liz’s loyal fans, can’t seem to be enough great Instagram download. Quickly received more than 9,200 likes and over 100 comments.

Dozens of people came to our website in the glory of his eyes, and photo shoots in General.

Several users were happy with Liz last election, cosplay character, because I think that Black cat was the perfect choice for her.

Some just jokingly wrote “meow” as his comment.

“This is absolutely INCREDIBLE! This fact, a good shot,” hung fan.

“I hate it when the lock is jammed and does not rise… so unpleasant,” joked another.

“I love when you wear this… I’m serious when I tell you to bring life into this character. Literally, you may be playing that role in a Hollywood video… a black cat,” deliro third fan.