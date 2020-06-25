Loni Love-Tamar Braxton, firing in a new book

“Only I’m telling the truth about what happened, and how shocked I was,” he writes.

Tamar Braxton To shoot “The Real” continues to appear in headlines, 4 years after what happened with co-author loni Love talking about the violent reaction that he got after some suggest that he is liable for exile.

In his new book, “Tried to change to not have to do it”, Love says, Braxton by name, but he goes into detail about the “situation with the original team member who left the program in 2016” and the consequences of the exit of the Tamar.

“I’ll give you my version of the story. Did not serve any land or shed tea. I’m just telling the truth about what happened, and I was shocked,” he wrote.

According to Love, he found that Braxton won’t return during the trip with the casual walk, during a break, the summer program. She recalled that he had received a phone call from the Executive producer of “The Real,” which told him that Tamar was fired.

“I sat overwhelmed. I thought a few weeks ago, when we finished the program. Had a photo shoot with five masters,” said Love. “None of the manufacturers gave no indication that even they are thinking to change the alignment”.

Although it is expected that everyone will go to Essence Music Festival later this summer, and Love they said the decision was a “done deal” and that the arguments for success “was between a member of the distribution and producers that Hollywood says” do your damn question””.

When he realized that Tamara was left to follow in Instagram and published that was “stabbed with a knife in the back”, “Love”, he was “surprised”. Calling the consequences “chaotic”, loni explained how, in the end posted a video about what happened without telling the producers that would like to share something. Was unhappy, wrote, Love, and said that “we should not talk about this anymore”.

When the fanatics in the Internet, it turned out that Tamar ceased to follow loni, she said she then “has become the focus of thousands of attacks on the Internet”. They say that he was a target for all social networks, podcasts, and videos “disgusting” YouTube, Love wrote that a lot of enemies”, we have created a fake Twitter account just for me, bitch you lying, two-faced, fat and jealous”.

“I’m a fugitive, I’m embarrassed, and not every ugly name books,” he added. “Trolls Twitter, I even sent death threats. Became so great that within a few weeks, I had to make my account in Instagram, in addition to the private.”

In the end, the haters began to recede, and appear again when Tamar claims that he was behind his release in 2019, Love she said that the reaction on the Internet was “other” and??????????.

“Three years after the scandal, in the initial and the audience knew me more,” he said, explaining why you think that the fans came up to her. “They saw me defend the sisters and cry from the truth of stories of other people who have done wrong. This time not left to deceive so easy for false accusations”.

She wrote that she feels terrible that this monstrosity has become part of the history of The Real,” and added that “the meanness and insults” that continue to “hurt my heart”.

Speaking more about leaving Tamar in an interview this week with Entertainment in the eveningLove said he believes that the consequences “really made the show.” She added: “he Left clouds of suspicion in the program, and we took several seasons to win.”

He also said that appealed to Brixton to accept by sending a text message with no response.

“I think it’s time to go, really, and she knows that he is not angry with her. We are not upset, only that we want to delete a record to delete a record on seriously,” added Love. “The only way in which the record is deleted, if he says something, or if we all-and we should publicly. Must not the camera or anything like that. I just want then let me know.”

The book “Love”, “Tried to change that this should not be: lessons from real life” are already available.