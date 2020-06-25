Mandy rose reacts to the arrival of Dolph Ziggler to RAW

A few weeks ago, former WWE champion AJ Styles, was renamed to WWE SmackDown, and that their deputies should be at some point. This night it became known that Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were transferred to RAW as part of the transfer, The Phenomenal One brand is blue. Mandy rose had a reaction, I’m thinking of replacing Ziggler. She said that Ziggler finally left alone. Look at the reaction of Mandy below:

Yessss now he’ll leave me alone 🙏🏻 https://t.co/UqAEYs5aAC — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) June 23, 2020

Ziggler tried to get back with Mandy rose of the time attacked on Wrestlemania

Mandy rose and Ziggler not unknown until the end. The Duo took part in a popular story of a love triangle in SmackDown earlier this year, along with Otis. On the road to Wrestlemania, Mandy found that Sonia Deville and Ziggler they are deceived into believing that Otis is not worth my time. At Wrestlemania, Otis Ziggler won with the help of Mandy.

Since then, Ziggler tried to put Manny on his page a few times, but to no avail. Now with Ziggler to RAW, it seems that this story has ended forever. Otis and Mandy rose was, along with Wrestlemania, and their love blooms every day. With Ziggler not on the road now, rose, in the end, can give a sigh of relief, because it probably will keep you away from him and cease to communicate with her on social networks and interviews.

