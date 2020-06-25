Natti Natasha posted a photo 21 years ago

In reggaetonera talked about the wedding, which took place in the Dominican Republic after viralizaran image at this point in your life

Singer, Nati Natasha spoke about the relationship that led first to the altar, and then to court to get a divorce. The artist explained during an interview on the environment Price listhow were relationships that ended in marriage. After pictures will be filtraran and viralizaran in social networks.

“The whole world knew that was a marriage.I was 21 years old. Was in the Dominican Republic, but divorced, and closed the head,” the singer said in a note to the newspaper.

Natasha posted a photo of his marriage with the ironic message: “Here is a photo of my Quinceañero #quemaltefue. For those who remember me, in quarantine.”

The singer felt the need to explain that it’s part of their history and he does not want to about this subject. “You know that everyone has a past, I said this in other interviews, but for personal reasons, and focus in the “my music” said,” said to interpret “Fantasy”.

In addition, he explained that this is a closed Chapter: “I married early, divorced, and went on with my life,” said the artist at the age of 33 years. Now it is not known whom he married 12 years ago, but in the world published pictures of its passage through the altar.

In addition, he talked about the rumors, probably the second wedding that took place in new York. “People will always tell you a lot about me, but I have nothing to tell,” he said.