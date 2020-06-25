Nolan Gould, share, what a strange ‘Modern Family’ and talks about the surprise Phone that got ed O’neill

Viewers of Modern Family are seen to grow actor Nolan Gould as Luke Dunphy, the baby, early that turns into a young man.

After more than ten years in the air, the series lasted completed in 2020, during a pandemic, and at the decisive moment in the life of Gould. He spent the last 11 years, working closely with the same group of actors. Not only ended the series, but that the world has entered the lock in time blossomed pandemic.

Now 21 years, Gould said Showbiz Cheat Sheet to be a part of the program was extremely transformer. She said that the entertainment to be set for each day. Furthermore, Gould revealed that he is touched and get past the Phone: ed O’neill, who played his grandfather, Jay Pritchett. O’neill must have known that the young actor missed his family a modern and called it to boost your spirit.

Nolan Gould, misses the friends that I saw every day for 11 years.

At the end of the show, when the world entered the quarantine did that this time will be more sweet. Gould made a few friends for a long time and it is strange to see that all of it regularly.

The “big ” settings” to see the same people for 11 years, from day to day, and then in quarantine,” he replied. “But I say Ariel [Winter] almost every day We are very close, because we’re the same age and grew up together. And always we’ll be there “.

Gould remembers the moment when he was not a part of the show. “I came to the program, so young that some of my earliest memories [being on set]”he says. “Actually I don’t remember for a moment, before Modern Family. So that went on it who I am as a person. All my years of teaching, my research and my friends, and my whole life has been around Modern Family “.

Ed O’neill was surprised recently from the conversation

Only a week ago, ed O’neill called on Gould for the first time. “I got a call from ed O’neill as a week ago” share. “The experience is more cool and crazy in my life. I don’t think he got a call from ed O’neill accidentally “.

“He was like,’ Nolan! Ed. , “Said Gould, print by O’neill. O’neill was the phone number of Gould that he became one of the masters who worked in the program. “Like you have your own room and not mine?”, Gould asked as she laughed. “But we’re talking about life and the quarantine and all.”

Gould shared that the group is Modern Family become so tearful as the audience at the end of the series. In the end it was passed at a time when the country was in quarantine. All the participants met on the Zoom, because you are unable to participate in the event distribution.

“After that, we all have a challenge. Because under different circumstances, all would be gathered and we would go to someone’s house,” said Gould. “But, of course, you are in the world, it can’t happen. But all very good, and everyone was very tearful “.