Oh, Bella Thorne has the perfect guy, and this film is proof of that!

Love is here to stay alive Bella Thorne, every time the actress is immersed in an intense relationship with Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo. Although currently physically separated limits of own pandemic COVID-19, it was not an obstacle for him to be manifested completely in love with and obtain the qualification, in addition as groom suits.

Bella he took it to social media this weekend to share with their millions of followers, a gentle film that made him get to Benjamin saying that his film “Infamous” takes 1st place in the rental in the United States. “When you send a video from around the world celebrándote with friends❤ I❤ it’s amazing,” wrote the actress and singer along with a description of the clip, which at the time of writing this note the sum more than 900 thousand views.

View this post on Instagram About one year ago, out of the blue you landed like a UFO alien in my very normal Italian popstar life and f* * * * ***d up all the plans I had for a outrageous Coachella weekend and summer in Ibiza and Mykonos. Safe to say this was no doubt the best thing that ever happened in my life, I’m forever grateful to you my beautiful little girl, god bless the moment I put aside my shyness is randomly text you and say “let’s hang out”. Thank you for being yourself, no matter what and teaching me the meaning of love and life: you are the smartest, funniest, sexiest, craziest and most intelligent creature that ever walked planet earth. I miss you so much, you deserve all the love and flowers my heart and bank account can afford. By the WAY, I’m writing so many songs about you, one ballad after the other I am now is the softest and most romantic b*tch ever and I’m proud to embrace it. When I’m back in I’m gonna serenade you to the point you will kick me out of your crib. You might have to call the police or I will continue on the sidewalk chanting, screaming and sweating under the sun like Bruce Springsteen on stage after a 3 hours long concert, and that’s because the neighbourhood and all the entire damn world needs to know how much I Love you. Ben Post shared by Benjamin Mascolo (@b3nm) he Apr 17, 2020 at 9:52am PDT

The actress and Benjamin Mascolo began to appear in 2019 and then what she did their love affair of two years with a guy Mod Sun, 33 years. And although since then struck up a romantic relationship with the other in connection with Mascolo is a fact. Now lives in Los Angeles and he is in Italy, where he came from, but judging by the fact that less chance that they can reconcile.

“Infamous” the last movie Bella Thorne it premiered on the Internet last Friday, and quickly took first place at the box office in the United States. To celebrate this event, the actress, 22, took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos that show you posing with part of his house with lots of colorful balloons, triggering a wave of likes and comments from your followers in the social network.

It was a post from two images, which seems old date, if we look at the Christmas tree, which looks at the background of the second photo and gifts on the floor. Whatever it was, Bella Thorne didn’t want the good news and wrote the next post: “of “bad reputation” is a new film, # 1 in USA! I just received a call in our Studio, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you !!!”.