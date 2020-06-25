Paige VanZant makes the critical wage in the UFC: “Earn more on Dancing with the Stars”

Near his last fight under contract with UFCPaige VanZant spoke about his connection with the organization. American to the Brazilian Amanda Ribas in the UFC 251, July 11, in which the challenged payments to get in the octagon and ironizo with the amount, claiming that I won more when he participated in “Dancing With The Stars”in 2016.

“Everyone knows how much won. I earn $46 thousand for the fight, more than $46 thousand. I’m not going to hide it. I can do much more than promotion of the brand on Instagram. I earned much more money in “Dancing With The Stars” wins in his career in the UFC. It gives to understand where the money is” said VanZant in an interview with ESPN.

Fought over a year ago, an American, went through trauma in 2019, and don’t know if his contract will be extended after the battle with Ribas. Paigethus, ensures that focused on controlling and replacing the power and promise of the organization.

“I love to fight. That’s what I want to do, and for this fight, not all the patronage. I haven’t posted anything in Instagram. Doesn’t matter to me, not to be in this fight. It’s a blank page, without supplying any auspiciador, I have nothing. I just animated to enter and try your values for everything in the world, and I think that in battle, how you do it”– he stated.

Out of 12 fights in his step MMA, VanZant lives, a big step in his career. American ended losing three of his last five fights in UFC. In his last fight, in February last year, American won in the end Rachel Ostovichending a series of two defeats.