Patricia Manterola is in Instagram to your beautiful mother

Patricia Manterola, singer of issues, so the pace is not stopped and a beautiful lady, if there is someone who feels deeply proud of is his lady-mother, and can always boast in social networks.

Via Instagram, Patricia Manterola, who is currently in the United States, puts the photo on Instagram, which appears next to your mother which is very beautiful and similar to her.

You are now subscribed to notification Messages! Now you can configure notifications hooded

What a blessing to have you with us, to spend your life with. You are, without a doubt, the best mom and the best “Abu” the whole world, we LOVE YOU with all my heart,” writes Patricia in the photo.

Patricia put that photo with the birthday of his mother, who always supported his artistic career, and now as the mother of the family.

Maria Dolores carrion is the name mother Patricia and Jorge Manterola was the name of his father, who died in October 2019.

The famous singer has two more brothers: Jorge, who is 11 months older than she, and Michelle, who is eight years younger than Patricia, and they play years the same day both.









At the beginning of the musical, Patricia was part of the Mexican group Garibaldi, and he achieved success at the national and international levels. Did concerts in the Republic of the Gulf, USA and other countries.

Maybe you like: Yuri affects the quantity purchased in the style of ” Alice in Wonderland

Manterola also roles in telenovelas like Acapulco and bet on love, Televisa.

The famous singer is in Los Angeles, California, USA) with my husband and children, and is currently propagating Star Income frozen programs, a Comedy in which she participates.

















You can read also: De Niro and Jennifer Lopez will take part in the marathon-TV, new York