Paulina Rubio spoke about his part in the dispute Instagram in order to make it clear that he prefers to talk about her know.

Recently, Paulina Rubio no noise in social networks, but this weekend once again become viral after direct Instagram in order to discuss the current crisis coronavirus in that seemed more sublime than usual. All malpensados no doubt to ensure that the singer Mexico, he was obviously under the influence of any drug, and even began to use substances, a suspect at the time of his speech, when he leaned forward, a few seconds and her face turned from the plane.

Regardless of the fact that it was so or not, that is certainly what the Girl of the Golden cost to continue the thread of his thoughts and to speak clearly. In turn, other artists-they came out to deny those rumors quickly, but Pauline acts differently.

You may like: Paulina Rubio-this is not ‘sobreproteger’ their children

In his sTori in Instagram it is that, feel free to share some screenshots that show his name was trending topicin the same way as in that memorable time attributed to himself hashtag tests for exams at University in Spain #PAU2015 and used it in their tweets in order to promote themselves.

Paulina Rubio responds to a dispute about his latest publication in Instagram He also published several interviews, own that display and said: “My grandmother used to say that he always talks about you and it’s better than doing what you don’t know”. Or talking about haters in order to assert “You know, what happens is that many times they are waiting for your reaction, and I try not to give him energy on negative things.”

Pauline also carried out installation, in which she appears, looking at his lines and reacts to the most bizarre and puts a wall of fear or drinking from the bottle, from which it follows that the whole story is not to worry too much. Obviously, the star pop you know, to laugh at yourself and not to give more importance to what they say about it.

For: Bang Showbiz