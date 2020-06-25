PHOTO: Susie Cortez stops, revealing your curves with strap heart

The model made a splash online photo, where he left very little to the imagination

Passion Football April 24, 2020 · 13:52 hs

Susie Cortez once again showed why he is considered one of the most beautiful women of our time. And it’s a winner Miss BumBum again to put it back in Thong genuine a heart attack.

In the photo Susie of the above clothes, on the beach, and, as usual, has raised the sigh among the millions of his supporters, who never ceased to praise its attractive design.

Miss BumBum news in social networks, because it is not only given, what he says about his beautiful body, if not his dedicated work during a pandemic.

Not to go further, recently Susie Cortez he organized an auction of his t-shirt for donations collected for the purchase of medical supplies, without a doubt, a noble gesture is an amazing model.