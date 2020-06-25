Reggaetoneros sla support in Mexico after the earthquake today

A strong earthquake of magnitude 7.4 shook the result of Mexico on Tuesday morning. The movement caused a tsunami off the coast of North and Central America, which was lifted hours after. Anuel AA, Natti Natasha, Becky G and Daddy Yankke, used their networks to devote a few words of support the country and people who live.

Despite the fact that there was no serious damage the President of Mexico, andrés Manuel lópez Obrador said, “we will remain next to call to proceed with caution replica. And what about all of them without angustiarnos”, the film which spread in the network. In Puerto Rico Anuel AA shared in your account in Instagram photo, where he wrote: “Praying in Mexico”along with the flag of the country.

Dominican Singer Natti Natasha shared one publication in his account Instagram, the same message and the image of the flag to the wind. For its part, Puerto Rico Daddy Yankee shared in a social network flag: “Force of Mexico”. In addition, he accompanied the image with the following text: “This was a difficult year for the whole world. There is no other how to pull PA’ FORWARD WITH FAITH! #fuerzamexico“.

UNITED States Becky G shared two stories on his account on Instagram, in which he said that looking for a way to help. In addition, figure said the scale of the earthquake, the message, which said: “Lord, please take care of all in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras“.

To see the publication of the singers:

Daddy Yankee Becky G Becky G Natti Natasha

Watch the video to the exact time of the earthquake user in Mexico: