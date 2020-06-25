Released actor (The Flash) – racist record

Actor Hartley Sawyer was fired from the series the Flash, various publications that he made on Twitter, considered racism and misogyny.

“We will not allow any offensive comments that violate any of race, ethnicity, nationality, gender or sexual orientation. This type of attention antiéticas our values and principles that seek and develop, in order to ensure a safe work environment, inclusive and productive,” announced the show producers, Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, in a press release.

Sawyer, who played Ralph Dibney and his alter-ego of Elongated Man, and began his participation in the program during the fourth season and became one of the heroes, the regular in the last two.

As Executive producer of the series, Eric Wallace as a hero Grant Gustin condemned the publication of her former partner, which is not the seventh delivery.

“Their tweets to me a broken heart, and I’m very bad like crazy. This indicates more serious problems that we have in our country, because it still accepts and defends a continuous persecution, unconscious or not, brutalización and stigmatization of people of black or brown, which often becomes fatal,” wrote Wallace in Instagram.

“I will say that I was very surprised that I was upset and I was angry when I saw a lot of tweets. Words have meaning,” – said Gustin after the publication of the text from the manufacturer.

Message Sawyer was written years before he joined The Flash).

“The only thing that prevents me from writing things moderately racist is that (afroestadounidense activist) Al Sharpton did not stop to complain at me,” – wrote in 2012.

All tweets were resurrected after the protests which erupted over the death of African American George Floyd, in the hands of a white police officer.

Sawyer apologized for his comments in late may, in a text written in Instagram, in which he said, sad and ashamed.