Sebastian Yatra is convinced that may be a relative of Bella Thorne because of this.

More and more stars, which are the trends FaceApp application that allows users to change its appearance with an interesting filter that includes a sex change.

Recently Sebastian Yatra decided to use the app to change the gender, and it turns out that it looks like a woman.

Sebastian Yatra discovered that it has a great resemblance to Bella Thorne

It turns out that Sebastian Yatra ensures that has a great similarity with Bella Thorne become as a woman.

“Why do I look like Bella Thorne?“No, Sebastian, next to the photo, which looks like a girl, thanks FaceApp.

In addition, the reaction of fans is Sebastian, known several have joined our site, as it was surprised with many similarities to Sebastian with Bella.

MAU and Ricky said,”I swear I thought it was Bella“.

Juanpa Zurita said to him: “I thought it was her“.

You what they say?, do you believe that Sebastian is identical Pretty?

