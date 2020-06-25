So was a spectacular celebration for Kylie’s birthday 22

On Monday took place in Travis Scott who flooded his house, complete with roses, but on Tuesday, as shown by TMZ, the woman who this year became the youngest billonaria in history we rented a luxury yacht worth $ 250 million for viewing with family and friends, on the Mediterranean coast.

In this trip he was joined by his mom Kris Jenner her fiance, Corey gamble”, as well as Scott Disick and Sophia Richie (still need to know what Kourtney, Khloé, and Who will join the trip).

His first stop was Italy where we enjoyed the food, the only one in the family; after Kylie and Travis decided to escape, to share soft kisses that did not go unnoticed by the paparazzi.