Sofia Vergara and her zealous pictures in a little bikini with niece

Sensual actress of Colombia, has reached the temperature with its curves of a heart attack in the direction of her niece Claudia

For:

July Vera Sanchez April 27, 2020 · 13:23 hs

Years pass, and actress Sofia Vergara retains its ecultural Image that never ceases to show his rede social infartantes publication.

In Colombia caused a sensation in Instagram with boiling water photo using tiny bikini to the side of his niece Claudio Vergara.

Both appear on the back, showing that it is better from behind, accompanied with the message: “the old Model 72 and the” new “model 92”, with reference to the 20 years difference.

The sensuality of both has led to confusion, because there is little to distinguish which of the two is Sophia.

Also you may be interested in: