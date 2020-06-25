Taylor swift plans to marry so quickly to pass the crisis of coronavirus

Freedom day for prevention in the health sector because of the coronavirus give us a lot of time to think and develop plans to when the quarantine will end. Many imagine returning from a trip, others are planning to organize a celebration with family and friends, and there are those who continue to think before the wedding. In the case Taylor Swift the one who apparently wants wedding with Joe Elvin once the transition crisis Covid-19.

Taylor swift two years after the release of British actor Joe Elvin and the truth is that their romance is one of the less popular press rose. We both decided to keep a low profile and almost never see them together, nor on the street nor in the publications in social networks.









Calvin Harris and Taylor swift

(Instagram)









Taylor swift was escarmentada that the relations specific concerns. Recall that in the past went out with Harry styles when I was still a member of One Direction was also the idyll, the music of John Mayer was a partner of the official DJ Calvin Harris, and finally, out of shape, falling from the actor Tom Hiddleston.

All of these sensations Taylor swift

he found out that I don’t want to deal with companiesand, despite the fact that her current partner, Jo Elvin, is also an actor, both managed to bring his novel in secret.

Taylor swift and Joe Elvin

(Instagram)









Thus, it is logical to assume that if both they want to get married, who thinks about the wedding, relatives and just. In fact, as the story develops Heat thus, according to a source close to the singer Taylor swift was thinking about how to marry so quickly, guide of crisis due to the coronavirus.









Now, that’s what many of them don’t expect award-winning artist, go to organize a wedding almost low cost. And what data in their environment, indicate that Thea want to have your wedding take place in a pub in London.

Taylor Swift

(Charles Sykes / AP)









“Taylor decided he wanted to marry Joe in the pub … Although part of wanted a big wedding tale near his home in Rhode island, her relationship with Joe changed my vision of love and made her think twice about why you want to have a great day, and who really will”, I explain.

“She knows that Joe is much happier, except for the lights and loves of his life, to find in England, except that London is always their fate, when they want to get away from it all (…) Taylor knows that this will bring part of his family and his many friends, because not everyone will be invited to the weddingbut hopes to be able to spend a great holiday in the United States later,” I add.









Video premiere Taylor swift ‘Bad Blood’

(Youtube)









These statements questioned the fact that some of the most influential or well-known squad Taylor swift will be present on the wedding day. With reference to source of title, as Karlie Kloss, Cara Delevingne, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, or can fall out of the guest list the wedding Taylor swift and Joe Elvin.











