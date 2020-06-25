The Bob reduce in favor of each type of entity

In these days of quarantine appeared new hairstyle because many readers will be identified. They famously decided to forget about the Hairdryer, and iron tenacillas to leave drying the hair in air and during this quarantine to breathe and not give up.

Plant in natural the amount and hairstyle the more you look online, and it can encourage many in the pursuit and the new, new look, after the conclusion. A few months ago, already warned that ‘Bob’ again to be a big trend for this 2020 and adopted confirmad these days ‘leaders’, Actresses and models in Instagram.









Xenia Adonts slit trend

(Instagram)









This court is certainly one of the more flattering. Sits well on any type of face, softens and fractions of different versions that suit you for every tastethus new style renovatedversatile , and with a touch of style.

The cut is the most popular of ‘Bob’ with hair that comes once and a few inches below the ears. But in recent years they had two option: the ‘long bob’also known as ‘lob’, with a mane that reaches a height of the clavicle, and ‘Blunt lob’which is characterized by having the front hair slightly longer. Three style, which can be implemented with a mane is very smooth, wavy and corrugated, and also play with a band of hair to wear different hairstyles depending on the occasion. Here are some of the stars that already look, these cuts, which pure inspiration for wearing in spring and summer:

Lucy Hale wears hair in layers to get more volume.

Lucy Hale with her hair ‘dirty’ in the house

(Instagram)









Alexandra Pereira with “blunt forehead’, which, as usual, to wear straight or wavy.

Alexandra Pereira, do not forget about those selfis quarantined

(Instagram)



















January Jones decided ‘Bob’ with the wicks of roses shortly before his arrest.

January Jones with his new haircut

(Instagram)









Reese Witherspoon with “dumb head” with a tip out.

Reese Witherspoon cut out trend on the house

(Instagram)









Ashley Benson dressed in court very desfilado to wear mane with a much larger volume.

Ashley Benson and a new look, made in the service

(Instagram)









Laura Scan how much is suitable for making different hairstyles.

Laura Scanning, with her mane gathered to be in the house.

(Instagram)



















Kaia Gerber leads flattering ‘Bob’ wavy that softens his face.

Kaia Gerber leads for several months, this type of cutting

(Instagram)









Karlie Kloss hair ‘lob’ with a strip in the middle.

Karlie Kloss wears her hair slightly longer

(Instagram)

















