The historic concert, which gathered The Rolling Stones, Lady Gaga, JLo and more

– “Scream movilizador” –

Global Citizen introduced the events -broadcast the leading TV USA and presents three figures: Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert– not as donations, but as the connection, through the song.

He also sought to create a “Creek movilizador” together with healthcare professionals at the time of the pandemic holds about 4 500 million people in the attic.

Before the concert, the organization called on philanthropists and governments to support the who response against coronavirus, providing to be collected already 35 million dollars for local organizations and response Fund of solidarity before covid-19 from the world health organization.

In show at the international level, which includes artists from India and Nigeria, Colombia Maluma loan in reguetón with “Carnival”.

In addition, speech-McCartney playing “Lady Madonna”- the event highlighted the efforts of the worldwide medical staff, but also dealers food or disinfectants, on the front line in the fight against the coronavirus which has caused more than 157.000 dead worldwide.

“This night, through the international language of music, looking forward to the courage and dedication of heroes and health,” said UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, the video, released during transfer.

The concert ended with harmony vocals from Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli and John legend singing the hit 1999 Dion and Bocelli’s “The Prayer”, accompanied by the famous pianist lang lang.