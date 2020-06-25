The secret is the shirt that Courtney Kardashian took extended to Scott Disick

Secret shirt still. Just a week after the picture Courtney Kardashian in the family, on the farm, Sunday, the first suspicions about perhaps reconciliation with Scott Disick seeing that the woman with the cloak heother clothing flannel again to reveal the question. And the fact that the former spouse”former”, at least officially) returned to to do something really ‘groom’ change of clothes. There was even something for yourself Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber, Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard or Ana’s Arms and Ben Affleck, but I think more of the Kardashian clan also gustillo in this case, the closet in your ex? boy. And actor, far away, to stay silent, spoke out on this issue.















All that happened when Courtney has published several photos all that came from dress ajustadísimo neck leash and high boots, all in white color. But there was these two items of clothing that they caused controversy, but all the attention was focused on a key detail: the woman also wore a shirt, blue and yellow signature Outerknown, which incidentally, refers to the section of ” people. After a few minutes of exchange, there were thousands of comments that I had, but it was certainly one that stands out over the others. “Nice shirt,” wrote Scott, –. His followers could not hide his enthusiasm and euphoria, seeing that the news was true. “OMG, is this a dream?”, “I want back together”, “Casaros another time”, “I Feel like the interaction filtreo”there were certain reactions from certain fans.















We don’t know what it is genetic, but the fact that it seems that if there is something that they like, and women of the Kardashian clan, how to celebrate a birthday and to go shopping games reduce in relation to their sentimental ties. An example is also the relationship between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottdo not stop sayings the love and share photos with Stormi, which seems to be again a happy family. And if we add to this that a few days ago, on the occasion Father’s Day in the United States, as Kyle, as Courtney went to the pictures, which were with their children, but also with their former partners (Travis and Scott), theories about the possibility of reconciliation breed.