The secret to a perfect smile by Nuria ROCA (who, together with ” don Juan Carlos)

If you had to do the most beautiful smiles, white and expressive panorama of the native, of course Nuria ROCA there was between them. His constant sense of humor and optimism that celebrates your day-to-day lead to the fact that the lead always with a smile. However, we did not notice his latest stunt, to keep it perfect.

As he confessed Nuria through your profile in Instagram, where during this quarantine, was more active than ever, I just finished treatment in orthodontics invisible “to align the teeth that I, ?????????? due to age, gums and others.”