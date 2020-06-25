The sisters Kardashian-Jenner have the same car $ 245k

Sisters, as a rule, have all secrets, more deep and dark to shirt-favorite in the wardrobe. It is not uncommon that brothers are doing and are collecting the same things. Everyone who has a sister who can look back on the days when the use of the same hair style or have socks in the game was cool, for example. If we are talking about insanely famous sisters that make up the package of Kardashian-Jenner, is travel, high dollar that all girls think must. It is a model of car that costs more than $ 245,000, it is the main element of the line of the garages of the family. And let’s be honest: that’s not what no girlfriend you have a problem to pay this price.

Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian West and Kylie Jenner | Kevin Mazur / .

Understanding of the dynamics of the family tree

Before you make a name for herself as the star actually tycoons and social networks, Kardashian sisters and Jenner had a clothing store call Dash. With the matriarch and mother Kris Jenner, this group of women entrepreneurs, create your own brand will increase its own wealth, and would become famous in its own right. Kim Kardashian West has had his own timeline. Kendall Jenner is one of the models is better paid now. Kourtney Kardashian sends a lifestyle brand Poosh, and Khloé Kardashian makes money, while in several reality shows, his own brand of clothing, and support social networks. Kylie Jenner is the owner of a cosmetics company is very successful, Kylie Cosmetics.

The net asset value of these sisters is great.

On topic: terrible habits drive Kylie Jenner stopping fans for many years

When you start calculating numbers, it is clear that this belt sisters is more than rich. It is reported that Kylie Jenner has a value of $ 900 million this year. Kim Kardashian West has a value of approximately $ 350 million. Khloé Kardashian registers its own capital in the amount of about $ 40 million, and Kourtney Kardashian have collected $ 35 million. Kendall Jenner, with your income in the modeling business, has a value of approximately $ 30 million. And, keeping your finger on it the role of mother and Manager Kris Jenner charge fees to the Manager 10% of each of the projects their children, making it cost $ 60 million.

The only car that all have

Given that girls of the Kardashian-Jenner have money there, it is not surprising that the leading cars are expensive. But, in addition, badges, Bugatti, Lamborghini and Porsche, which, girls, there are models that every member of this family has an accessory just to have. In HotCars, Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is world famous for his ability to secure the performance of the company and contact is extremely luxurious. This SUV is that each sister had and which was recognized for many years. Starting with version cream color, and Kylie Jenner for G-Wagons toys for kids Kim Kardashian West, of course, is the favorite in the family.

What is good this Mercedes is a Kardashian-Jenner?

This SUV, like the grandfather of luxury and power on a sweet journey. Mercedes-Benz G-Class, as a whole, provides a powerful engine, the interior elements are well refined and unique appearance. According to Edmunds, companies that buy cars, you can buy these crosses in abundance for $ 130,000 to $ 160,000. Of course, during the viewing of parameters and settings of the G-Wagons Kardashian-Jenner, including model G550 neon green, Kanye West surprised Anyone more than $ 245,000.

Among all the sisters Kardashian-Jenner, some of the sights, very elegant with high prices. But it will not be difficult to find photos of neither of them behind the wheel of a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon. It’s a ship that seems to be the impression on the girl, and quickly turned into a basic wheel set between the family. Almost a quarter of a million dollars that it costs to buy one of the models G550 at a high level is a drop in the bucket for this group of experts in the media.