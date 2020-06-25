This is a luxury house Waist

Actor Toño Mauri admitted recently that he and his wife, Carla Germanand their children have the disease Covid-19don’t even know how you get viruswhich explained all his family he remained in isolation.

During an interview with “Wake up America” Univision, Antonio Mauri has made it known that he is a carrier Covid-19.”Body hurt, my head hurt, I felt bad, I felt weak, it’s true, I thought it was the flu, because we were very careful, my family and I were in the house, not going outside, we can take a lot, a lot,” admitted the singer, who also said the disease has symptoms, “alien”, which sometimes appear and others don’t.

See also:the family of President Carla Mauri German

Photo: Edgar joint CLASS

At the moment family Mauri German is in standby mode, you can learn how to feel at that time, correspond to its isolation in Miamiwhere was installed a few years ago, in the same place, the actor plays as the manufacturer of audio-visual entertainment in different plays.

Husband of Carla Mauri German, the daughter of actor Pablo Hernandez de Cordova, the Ferry was also very upset: “what worries me a little-my daughter’s husband because you have asthma, I want to take care of it, now that you are not going to complicate things because with asthma I would not want anything from the strong, still, symptoms are mild, but I’m scared because it’s starting to go bad over time,” he said.

Toño Mauri married Carla German since 1993, together they have two children: Charles, Anna and Alexander; his eldest born 11 October 1996, Carla Mauri inherited from my father his artistic ambitions, she is a composer, singer and actress, was involved in the youth series “Gossip Girl Acapulco”.

Photo: CLASS

For its part, Carl German Magnani daughter Cristian Magnani and Miguel Aleman Velasco, who for the Governor of Veracruz from December 1, 1998. until 30 November 2004. It is also noted that Miguel alemán Velasco is the son of ex-President Miguel Aleman Valdes. See also: Toño Mauri German, grandson of Michael, a German and Christian Magnani, debuts as actor and producer into the ranks of the Mexican