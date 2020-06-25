User demand on Twitch for some suggestive content streamers

Publisher: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Author

Twitch has a different category, select a content focused on games, video, cuisine and entertainment. However, it is well known that sometimes, in computer games, striae, as usual, to contain content that is tempting or information of a sexual nature, implied, explicit or implicit. Well, the trend today is the reason that the user has on Twitch for a billion dollars.

According to a report from Dexertomember of the Twitch (Erik Estavillo has filed a lawsuit against platform, claiming that it showed “content is too romantic and sexy a couple of female”.

According to legal documents that provide Dexertoa user who is a member of the Prime ” and “Turbo”, filed a lawsuit in California, and explains that he suffers from various health consequences such as depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder and panic. Among these diseases depending on gender, worsened with the use of the platform on which he is subjected during his imprisonment.

Twitch does not interfere to avoid sexual content in the streams of the game

His condition is returned because the system Twitch, making it virtually impossible for users to avoid undesirable content established of stretch marks, especially women. As reported Dexerto, Estavillo ensures that in the absence of filters that you can choose to stretch the genre, the system offers “games and/or category to see thumbnails showing these women with little clothing as men”.

The document also notes that the plaintiff and other users who go in search of game susceptible “materials and pornographic materials are addictive constantly and regularly, every day,” some stretching between what is quoted by recognized young platform like Alinity, Loserfruit, Pokimane, Pink_Sparkles, Amouranth and SAINT Peach. In addition, plaintiff notes that Twitch the system of donations on stretching, which is instant gratification, which is conducive for this type of content as well as make this casino.

The user is trying to be compensated millions of dollars

Because of damage, Estavillo looking at what him compensation in the amount of $25 MDD that stand out how to pay for the costs of litigation, like other members of the Prime Twitch Turbo, and everything else that I’m willing to make donations to charity organizations to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) and maintain the movement Black Lives Matter. In addition, the user calls Twitch that immediately turn off or a problem banneos on an ongoing basis for all children that are quoted in the document, as well as other content creators who will not abide by the terms of use of services of the platform.

Estavillo filed a lawsuit took place on 15 June in court, and the court came to Twitch to June 19. It is important to say that, according to Dexertoyou are also the defendant companies such as Microsoft, Sony, Nintendo and Blizzard, and for reasons not given.

What do you think on demand? Do you think that this will not be resolved in favor of the user of Twitch? Tell us in the comments.

We’re talking about Twitch, to tell you that thanks to a partnership with???, Twitch Prime users can get more than 20 retro games company. If you want to know more about this platform, you can see on this page.

Stay up to date with us to LEVEL UP.

Source