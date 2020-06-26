10 songs most popular in a week

10 songs most popular of the week in some countries of North and South America and Spain.
ARGENTINA
1.- Favorite – Camila
2.- “HE” BTS with Sia
3.- “Histeriqueo” – ME and Emilia
4.- “Event” – Karl G and Nicki Minaj
5.- “Don’t call me again” – Ovy On The Drums and look pretty nice
6.- “Sharks” – Ricky Martin
7.- “Blind” – Carlos Rivera, Peter Hood and Becky G
8.- “Probably” – Ruggero Pasquarelli
9.- “What I have” – Lali
10.- “The first time” – Kamila and Evaluna-Montaner
(Source: Radio Disney)
CHILE
1.- “Red” – J Balvin
2.- “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles
3.- Favorite – Camila
4.- “Goddess” – Mike Towers
5.- “Tiki-Tak” – Harry Nach
6.- “I chose” – Rauw Alexander, lenny Tavárez, Dalex, tell me Flow
7.- “I’m one perreo” – Bad Bunny
8.- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
9.- “Physical” – Dua Lipa
10.- “Level of Concern” – Twenty One Pilots
(Source: 40 Main)
COLOMBIA
1.- “???” – Rosalia and Travis Scott
2.- “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow
3.- Tatu – Rauw Alexander
4.- “Still with him” – the Archangel, Sich, tell me Flow
5.- “I’m one perreo” – Bad Bunny
6.- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
7.- “Break My Heart” – Dua Lipa
8.- “Say So” – Doja Cat
9.- “Intentions” – Justin Bieber with Quavo
10.- “Toosie Slide” – Drake
(Source: 40 Main)
SPAIN
1.- “Some Say” Was Not
2.- “Physical” – Dua Lipa
3.- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
4.- “??????????” – Fred Palma de Ana MENA
5.- “Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi
6.- “Event” – Karl G and Nicki Minaj
7.- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – SAINt JHN
8.- Black and white photography” – David Otero
9.- “Bailemos” – Dani Fernandez
10.- “Say So” – Doja Cat
(Source: 40 Main)
MEXICO
1.- “Banana” – Conkarah with Shaggy
2.- “Rain on Me” – Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande
3.- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd
4.- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – SAINt JHN
5.- “ADMV” – Maluma
6.- “Someone” – Jesse & Joy
7.- “Supalonely” – Benee Gus Dapperton
8.- “Red” – J Balvin
9.- Favorite – Camila
10.- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa
(Source: 40 Main)
VENEZUELA
1.- “I” – Jesus Dakapo
2.- “Everything has changed” – Yet Elite
3.- “All paths (shorts)” – Favian Lovo, Lele Pons and Lyanno
4.- “A kindred soul” – Gustavo Elis with Thomaz
5.- “The return” – Mario Hernandez and Apoc
6.- “Party” – Alex Pump with Yorky
7.- “I’m Sorry” – Kurt
8.- “Love” – well,” Neguito Borjas with Noel Schajris
9.- “You,” Estoeposdata
10.- “This is the end” – Katie Angel
(Source: Record Report)