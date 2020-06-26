10 songs most popular in a week

10 songs most popular of the week in some countries of North and South America and Spain.

ARGENTINA

1.- Favorite – Camila

2.- “HE” BTS with Sia

3.- “Histeriqueo” – ME and Emilia

4.- “Event” – Karl G and Nicki Minaj

5.- “Don’t call me again” – Ovy On The Drums and look pretty nice

7.- “Blind” – Carlos Rivera, Peter Hood and Becky G

8.- “Probably” – Ruggero Pasquarelli

9.- “What I have” – Lali

10.- “The first time” – Kamila and Evaluna-Montaner

(Source: Radio Disney)

CHILE

1.- “Red” – J Balvin

2.- “Watermelon Sugar” – Harry Styles

4.- “Goddess” – Mike Towers

5.- “Tiki-Tak” – Harry Nach

6.- “I chose” – Rauw Alexander, lenny Tavárez, Dalex, tell me Flow

7.- “I’m one perreo” – Bad Bunny

8.- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

9.- “Physical” – Dua Lipa

10.- “Level of Concern” – Twenty One Pilots

COLOMBIA

1.- “???” – Rosalia and Travis Scott

2.- “Safaera” – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy and Ñengo Flow

3.- Tatu – Rauw Alexander

4.- “Still with him” – the Archangel, Sich, tell me Flow

5.- “I’m one perreo” – Bad Bunny

6.- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

8.- “Say So” – Doja Cat

9.- “Intentions” – Justin Bieber with Quavo

10.- “Toosie Slide” – Drake

(Source: 40 Main)

SPAIN

1.- “Some Say” Was Not

2.- “Physical” – Dua Lipa

3.- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

4.- “??????????” – Fred Palma de Ana MENA

5.- “Before You Go” – Lewis Capaldi

6.- “Event” – Karl G and Nicki Minaj

7.- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – SAINt JHN

8.- Black and white photography” – David Otero

9.- “Bailemos” – Dani Fernandez

10.- “Say So” – Doja Cat

(Source: 40 Main)

MEXICO

1.- “Banana” – Conkarah with Shaggy

3.- “Blinding Lights” – The Weeknd

4.- “Roses (Imanbek Remix)” – SAINt JHN

5.- “ADMV” – Maluma

6.- “Someone” – Jesse & Joy

7.- “Supalonely” – Benee Gus Dapperton

8.- “Red” – J Balvin

9.- Favorite – Camila

10.- “Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

(Source: 40 Main)

VENEZUELA

1.- “I” – Jesus Dakapo

2.- “Everything has changed” – Yet Elite

3.- “All paths (shorts)” – Favian Lovo, Lele Pons and Lyanno

4.- “A kindred soul” – Gustavo Elis with Thomaz

5.- “The return” – Mario Hernandez and Apoc

6.- “Party” – Alex Pump with Yorky

7.- “I’m Sorry” – Kurt

8.- “Love” – well,” Neguito Borjas with Noel Schajris

9.- “You,” Estoeposdata

10.- “This is the end” – Katie Angel

(Source: Record Report)