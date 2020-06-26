A wonderful surprise Taylor swift the nurse who is fighting against covid-19

The young man born five months after the pop star, he only worked in the hospital Long island, new York, during the worst days of the pandemic, and his recent returning home, ut he found the gift clearly unexpected. So that health care will cost you several minutes to digest a well-known personality of the sender.

“I would like to send a few gifts and say that I am very grateful for your work. Never have the words of gratitude when you risk your life to help others and to spread the living voice the message that people should take this issue very seriously,” says one part of the letter in which Taylor agrees to accept it in person as soon as possible.