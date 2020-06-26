Bet Awards 2020 | News

Was already announced the nominees for the Bet Awards 2020

The ceremony will take place on June 28, CBS presented comedian and TV presenter Amanda Signals.

Here we leave all candidates:

Best female R&B/Pop

Beyonce

H. E. R.

Jhene Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

Best male R&B/Pop

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

Best group

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

Better cooperation

Chris brown Drake – Guidance

Dj Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher

Future of Drake’s – Life Is Good

H. E. R. with G – Slide

Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj & Ty dolla $Ign – Hot Girl Summer

Shaft Jeremih – On, Chill

Best male hip-hop

Dababy

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Other Ricch

Travis Scott

Best clothes hip hop

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

Film of the year

Chris brown Drake – Guidance

Dababy – PB

Dj Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher

Doja Cat – So Say

Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj & Ty dolla $Ign – Hot Girl Summer

Other Ricch – The Box

Director video of the year

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike ” Tee” Taylor

Best new artist

Danileigh

Lil Us X

Pop Smoke

Other Ricch

Summer Walker

Ybn Cordae

Album of the year

Because I Love You – Lizzo

Fever – Megan Thee Stallion

Back: The Live Album – Beyonce

And Used To Know Her – H. E. R.

Kirk – Dababy

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Other Ricch

Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspiring

Fred Hammond – Alright

John P. Kee with Zacardi Cortez – I Made It Out

Kanye West – Follow God

Kirk Franklin – Just For Me

Pj Morton with Le’andria Johnson & Mary Mary – All In His Plan

The Clark Sisters – Victory

Best actress

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King”

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya Coleman

Best actor

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Star young

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi DAYS-Hello Winston

Marsai Martin

Thousands Brown

Storm Reid

Best film

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Henry

Length: A Film By Beyonce

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

Women’s player of the year

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Working Days

Men’s player of the year

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

LeBron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes Ii

Stephen Curry

Bet Her Award

Alicia Keys – To Fight

Beyonce with blue ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – Brown Skin Girl

Ciara with Lupita Nyong’o, Esther Dean, City Girls & La – Melanin

Layton Green – Choose

Lizzo with Missy Elliott – Fare

Rapsody with Pj Morton – Afeni

Viewer”s Choice Award

Chris brown Drake – Guidance

Dababy – PB

Future of Drake’s – Life Is Good

Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj – Hot Girl Summer

Other Ricch – The Box

The Weeknd – Heartless

Best international artist

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’b (Drc)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S. Pri Noir (France)

Best new artist international (category voted by fans)

Remus (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)