Bet Awards 2020 | News

Was already announced the nominees for the Bet Awards 2020
The ceremony will take place on June 28, CBS presented comedian and TV presenter Amanda Signals.
Here we leave all candidates:
Best female R&B/Pop
Beyonce
H. E. R.
Jhene Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
Best male R&B/Pop
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
Best group
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
Better cooperation
Chris brown Drake – Guidance
Dj Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher
Future of Drake’s – Life Is Good
H. E. R. with G – Slide
Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj & Ty dolla $Ign – Hot Girl Summer
Shaft Jeremih – On, Chill
Best male hip-hop
Dababy
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Other Ricch
Travis Scott
Best clothes hip hop
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
Film of the year
Chris brown Drake – Guidance
Dababy – PB
Dj Khaled with Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – Higher
Doja Cat – So Say
Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj & Ty dolla $Ign – Hot Girl Summer
Other Ricch – The Box
Director video of the year
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike ” Tee” Taylor
Best new artist
Danileigh
Lil Us X
Pop Smoke
Other Ricch
Summer Walker
Ybn Cordae
Album of the year
Because I Love You – Lizzo
Fever – Megan Thee Stallion
Back: The Live Album – Beyonce
And Used To Know Her – H. E. R.
Kirk – Dababy
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Other Ricch
Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspiring
Fred Hammond – Alright
John P. Kee with Zacardi Cortez – I Made It Out
Kanye West – Follow God
Kirk Franklin – Just For Me
Pj Morton with Le’andria Johnson & Mary Mary – All In His Plan
The Clark Sisters – Victory
Best actress
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King”
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya Coleman
Best actor
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
Star young
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi DAYS-Hello Winston
Marsai Martin
Thousands Brown
Storm Reid
Best film
Bad Boys For Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Henry
Length: A Film By Beyonce
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
Women’s player of the year
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Working Days
Men’s player of the year
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
LeBron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes Ii
Stephen Curry
Bet Her Award
Alicia Keys – To Fight
Beyonce with blue ivy Carter, Wizkid & Saint Jhn – Brown Skin Girl
Ciara with Lupita Nyong’o, Esther Dean, City Girls & La – Melanin
Layton Green – Choose
Lizzo with Missy Elliott – Fare
Rapsody with Pj Morton – Afeni
Viewer”s Choice Award
Chris brown Drake – Guidance
Dababy – PB
Future of Drake’s – Life Is Good
Megan Thee Stallion with Nicki Minaj – Hot Girl Summer
Other Ricch – The Box
The Weeknd – Heartless
Best international artist
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’b (Drc)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S. Pri Noir (France)
Best new artist international (category voted by fans)
Remus (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)