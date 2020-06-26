Coronavirus | Duran Duran Bassist John Taylor, a positive coronavirus | COVID-19 | Instagram | NNDC Off Side

Spacious message that was shared on Instagram, John Taylor, bassist seasoned strips of English new wave Duran Duran, showed that gave a positive coronavirus.

To see this publication in Instagram DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested with the positive Corona Virus almost three weeks ago. Perhaps I am particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was the Hotel raj Mahal with only getting a mild case of Covid 19 – but after a week or so of what I would describes as “Turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling good – although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it Gave me the chance to really recover. I am speaking out in answer to the wild amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it fully justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and i will beat this thing. Sending LOVE to all my Homies and Fans in Italy 🇮🇹 particularly 🇬🇧 the UK and the US 🇺🇸 and everywhere in the world, I have been lucky enough to visit on my travels with DURAN DURAN. Cannot wait to be back onstage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Stay safe, stay connected and get creative! Love John 🖤 Publish a shared Duran Duran (@duranduran) November 5, 2020 at 4:26 PDT

