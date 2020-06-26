Coronavirus | Duran Duran Bassist John Taylor, a positive coronavirus | COVID-19 | Instagram | NNDC Off Side

Spacious message that was shared on Instagram, John Taylor, bassist seasoned strips of English new wave Duran Duran, showed that gave a positive coronavirus.
In a statement, said that after a few weeks he was able to recover, and therefore he urged his supporters to be clear that COVID-19 “not always, is a murderer”.
“My dear friends… After a bit of thinking into it I decided to share with you that I have tested positive for the coronavirus for nearly three weeks”, opened originally a musician in his text.
“Maybe I am a man, 59 years old, especially powerful, I like to think that I, or I was lucky to be only a mild form COVID-19but after a week or so, that can be described as “flu turboalimentada’, I feel good,” added.
Taylor admitted that he does not mind being in quarantine because you were given the opportunity to recover in reality. “I say in response to a huge amount of fear that creates the pandemic, something that is fully justified”he said.
“My heart is all that they were dealing with the loss and pain is real, but I want to let you know that it is not always the killer, and we can and we will win this thing,” – he assured.
In the end, he sent his best wishes to all fans of the band. “I can’t wait to get back on stage again, sharing new music, love and joy. Do the security connected and creativity!”, he said.
