Daughter of Eminem-this is every woman who breaks hearts and raises sighs

Daughter of Eminem-Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, was surprised at their growth: it is all women.

The young man who was the inspiration for his father some of the songs, which he dedicated to, Hailie’s Song, spends his days away from light, music, and like many guys his age -21 – studying at the University.

Mouse graduated with honors because of its good average and after graduation, don’t hesitate and spend is the name of their parents. “This is my mom and dad, because I made can be who I am, and gave me the support to achieve what I have today”, – said in front of colleagues.

Over the years in school, he was a member of the art club, played volleyball, participated in a center for students and national honor society. He also received the award for academic achievement and other awards the faculty of psychology.

Today you will come to the University of Michigan, in which the discussion between two races: psychology and business administration. Free time shares with his buddy and his dog, and publishes these moments for their followers on Instagram.