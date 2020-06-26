Foxy eyes, retouching aesthetic, which seduced all known

View Bella Hadid, the woman is considered by science as an ideal, made us admire his eyes at the clock and think: “Why I’m not there, and the pencil?”. Well, because the answer is also in science, in the study of aesthetic medicine.

Some shots have foxy eyes ” or ” cat eyes can raising his eyes, open it, and, incidentally, to slightly change the shape of the eye. Retouching takes a few minutes and which became one of the most popular for its immediate consequences.

Bella Hadid. (Getty)

The shape of the eye or using makeup, using injections, or surgery, the animals were always links to idea. For the Egyptians it was the look gatuna and for Audrey Hepburn through the eyes of a young deer (or “Bambi”), but now foxy eyes-the eyes of Lisa, is the inspiration, beauty.

To explain the concept of the clinic Dorsia in detail what “eyes dangling, cats, characterized by the eyebrows, the formation of which the tail is not lowered to create a natural gate, but defies gravity. One this view naturally Fox“, hence the name foxy eyes.

Megan Fox also has the end of the eyebrow is very grown up. (Getty)

For example, in the clinic of Dr. Charles Barber they are sometimes called cat eyes, and makeup, among other things, for his strength to raise his eyes and give him the break and gatuna. The best way to show results is in their own skin the doctor laughed with the technique of Cat Eyes in your opinion.

Thread tension

Equipment used in the query Charles Barber require thread polidioxanona (PDO)that, moreover, the tightening, activates collagen synthesis, thus, the tension effect lasts about a year. “We use a thread or two on each side of the face starting from outer V of the eye to the top of the head to pull the area and the look of the cat that is the way we like,” says Irina Barber.

According to Dr. Barber, with PDO threads, tension opinion, much more natural, as around the theme of a stretch formed fabric, of support, of course, for the production of collagen and fibroblasts. Although at the beginning of the film, the result is a label in a few minutes, the tension was in appearance much more natural. “My recommendation particular use 2 strands on each side, and after the expiration of 6 months, one reinforcement“- says the doctor. And that the result was correct, it is necessary to combine with Botox for increased durability.

[LEER MÁS. Da en la diana: a cada edad, su tratamiento estético]

Kendall Jenner.

Botox and hyaluronic acid

By penetration Botox injections and hyaluronic acid under the outer third of the eyebrowsachieved growth and as a result, the eye seems more almendrado. In addition, says Dr. Virginia Sanchez, dermatologist and medical Director of the clinic Dorsia, “if the Church is not intradermally, can be hyaluronic acid due skin rejuvenation and lifting of the tail of the brow.”

Blepharoplasty

With this intervention, which involves the removal of the skin and sagging of the upper eyelid achieves the same effect, but the final results, “having a period of five to ten years“stress clinic Dorsia. However, while the thread tension, hyaluronic acid fillers or Botox give instant results, blepharoplasty is an operation that requires surgical intervention.

[LEER MÁS. La alternativa a la blefaroplastia: cómo deshacerse de las bolsas de los ojos sin cirugía]

Kendall Jenner and her sister look foxy eyes. (Getty)

But if none of the three methods, you can seduce just like to look a little foxy eyes ” or ” cat eyes in the long runyou can always apply makeup and to become a teacher, eyeliner and blush, you can choose