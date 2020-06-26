Harry and Megan fired from his followers on Instagram

Prince Harry and Megan they said goodbye on Monday to its 11 million followers to your account Instagram “Sussexroyal” the message, which refers to Beach coronavirus.

In the beginning of your new life in retirement the British crown, wrote that “now the most important is the health and well-being of each of them across the planet and to find solutions to many problems arising from the pandemic.”

“We will not give here more,” but “the work continues”, – says the couple who is trying to find as a “contribution in the best shape” in the face of changes that are advertised.

“We really want to reestablish contact with you in the near future,” added without any other improvements.

After the fresh air of the British monarchy, in Prince Harrygrandson Queen Elizabeth IIand his wife has caused a storm by announcing in January that they wanted to retreat from the first line of the crown’s obligations.

From the 31st March, cannot use the title “Royal Highness” or officially represent the Queen, so that they can live without templates, which impose obligations monarchical and earn a living themselves.

Will also have to abandon the domain “sussexroyal”, which was used still in Instagram and on your website.

After spending some time in Canada, Prince 35 years and the sixth in line of succession to the throne, and his wife of 38 years, moved last week in California, where exactriz USA there is an extensive agenda, contacts, and where his mother lives Doria.

Pros: AFP