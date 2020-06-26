Hilaria Baldwin, pregnancy his fifth son Alec Baldwin

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria they are greeting. The pair announced that the waiting the fifth child just five months after yoga instructor, 36 years old, had her first miscarriage, the second time in one year.

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin with his two children

“I’ll leave, it’s what you say, because I can’t Express what that sound makes us feel,” wrote his wife of the actor in Instagramthe social network has gone from the Internet all of their pregnancies (and losses) in recent years has not happened.













“We have just received a message, it’s great that everything is in order, and the little man is very healthy. I would like to share this with you all. Once again,” he said Hilaria the link to this new moment of joy, who attacks his family after several difficult months in which we all met in the fight for the child who was lost in November last year, in the fourth month of pregnancy.

Now, the photo published next to these words BaldwinSpanish born, appears showing her young intestines during an ultrasound that confirmed this new pregnancy for a couple that is euphoric to re-add the member of his family, in which he made the daughter of the previous Who ??????????, Ireland Baldwin-.

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin, his first daughter and two dogs

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin, 61 years old, met in 2011 and married a year later. Today they have four children togetherCarmensix years; Rafaelfour years; Leonardothree years Romeoa year – and now, after two failed experiments with the fifth on the way.

American actor Alec Baldwin (d), his wife Hilaria Thomas (l) and his daughter Carmen Gabriela

This post new pregnancy with Mallorca is a ray of hope after a bleak 2019 in a pair will have to face not one, but two losses. Months before, the last abortion in November, in April of the same year, the instructor made itself felt, that he had lost his son, who was in the way, because I said if you ever get pregnant again “all news” to try to “normalize abortion, and eliminating stigma”.







