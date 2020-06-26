Hilaria Baldwin presented a new pregnancy after two abortions | People

Hilaria Baldwin, writer and yoga teacher married to actor Alec Baldwin announced that she is pregnant again, that will be the fifth child of the couple, after she survived two miscarriages seven months.

Hilaria announced the good news on Monday with a video to Instagram in which they can be seen in Spain at the age of 36 years, listening to the heart beats of the child, with the ultrasound machine.

“Go, number… leave the baby talk because I have no words to Express how we feel this sound,” – said in the description to the movie.

“We just received the good news that children are beautiful and healthy. I would like to share it with you. Once again,” he added.

New member of the family will join the four children of a pair of Carmen Gabriela, 6 years; Rafael Thomas, 4; Leonardo angel, Charles, 3; Romeo and Alexander David, 2-, while Alec has another daughter, Ireland, 24, from his personal relationship with actress Kim??????????.

Hilaria survived the first miscarriage in April 2019 and the second in November, the last time I was pregnant, 4 months, and at this point he said he feels “broken”, although very happy, ” having 4 children well.”

In February, showed, moreover, that he gets counseling after the second loss, and in an essay written for Glamour magazine in January spoke of the mental process over hard episode.

“I had to tell myself that I deserve it, to cure and to be happy again. This activity has become my mantra. (…) The Prosecutor’s office, and go mourning was important, but you don’t what the hell me, to life, punishment, and emotional suffering,” – he stressed.