I have a strong charge! Blac Chyna said Rob Kardashian played the expense of his daughter

By
Aslam Khattar
-
0
17


The battle between Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian for custody of their daughter Dream, it seems, will never end, now that the interest of the United States condemned the “allow” her daughter suffered burns when she visited.

When he realized the damage suffered for almost three years, model appealed to the Department of children and families in Los Angeles, and he will remain in the hands of the Agency, the establishment of appropriate sanctions.



Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here