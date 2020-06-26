I lift the tone! Kendall and Kylie Jenner published a photo without panties

As is customary in the dynasty Kardashian Jennerscandals your tastes, eccentric or family in the MEDIA, did not stop upon arrival. At this time, Internet users are left without breath, and then participate in a photo Kendall and Kylie Jenner. It was published as a basis for advertising new collection of the brand Kylie Cosmetic. This was not expected, was the fact that the photos show everything except the lips.

Through its official account InstagramKylie Jenner has shared with its 182 million fans of the famous image that shocked the fans and all the sights. On the picture you can see both socialités poses for the camera. Kendall is holding on for his sister Kylie, while both are on the floor, posing on a MEDIA varnish without pants.

Less than 24 hours from the time of publication, the photos are nearly 6 million “like” and ” not less than 300 thousand reviews. This photo shoot was the reason the start of the new season were baptized “Kendall X Kylie 6.26“. These cosmetic products, they were based on the taste of Kendall, the only sister of the Kardashian-Jenner that she is not his line of eye shadow and lipstick.

In previous publications, Kylie Jenner he assured: “ Wow, wow, wow, can’t believe I’ve finally done my next collection Kylie Cosmetics. Well, with my “SOULMATE” Kendall Jenner! Well, the cooperation of KENDALL KYLIE X will be released on 26! We dreamed about it long enough, so I hope to delight! listen to my story today on the revelations of the officer.”

The work of a young entrepreneur, also relied on the presentation of each collection, according to personal each of the women in his family, and the type of makeup that made them unique among others. In his opportunity, said Ellen DeGeneres “We haven’t done together. The last sister left. We do this for real, because I am of their blood,” because he was the only one that had its own shadow and lipstick.