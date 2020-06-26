It looks like Millie Bobby brown in his new project (photos)

American actress, Millie Bobby Browngave a lot to talk about his changed appearance for his new project on the digital platform, Netflix under the name “Enola Homes”, where is the sister Sherlock Holmes .

With the help of social networking, to interpret for 16 years, shared several photos of his new project, where she looks more Mature and feminine, in contrast to their previous roles.

In addition, his new role protagonizo as Enola Holmes, the model rebel teenager who turns into a detective on law and burlará his brother.

It should be noted that Millie Bobby came to fame when I was 12 years old, thanks to her role in “Stranger Things“where she’s playing Eleven.

Also appeared in other famous series of television dramas like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Modern Family”.

