It looks like the daughter of Eminem in his 21 years

Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, daughter of rapper Eminem, he became famous because the musician has devoted many of his successful songs, but several times was seen in public.

Currently, a young man 21 years old, and he left more than one, with his mouth open, for her beauty in social networks.

In your Instagram profile, Hailie Jade appears as a “normal girl” with more than 678 thousands of followers in the social network.

Hailie is studying Psychology at the University of Michigan, and graduated from high school with honors, in accordance with Infobae.

ASSOCIATED