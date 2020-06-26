Jennifer Lopez has made twerking with her fiancé in the front row, And almost lost consciousness!

A great singer and dancer Jennifer Lopezconquered the world of entertainment not only because of his melodious voice, but also for its distinctive choreography. Diva of the Bronx, is one of the brightest stars of most well-known worldwide, his works and his productions were so great that in the same year was invited to the celebration period of time Super Bowl. In order to remember their best moments in the slab, the singer shared a video in which he killed more than one in sorrow.

Through its official account Instagramthe translator of the Ring, shared with his more than 124 million followers, a snippet of their presentation in the reality show “World of Dance“. This program, the responsibility to cope with the large demonstrations of dance, to determine who is the champion of the world. For the title, participants compete for a large number of $ 1 million.

Such an unexpected ending!

Post Jennifer Lopezthat shook almost 9 million fans, not only surprised his followers, but someone very close. In the video, which was published by turns to see the lead ballerina of the famous “twerking”, dressed in a beautiful gold color, but at the end of the movie there is her fiancé Alex Rodriguez with a gesture, almost impossible. A former baseball player in the professional was in the front row, while singer is an exotic dance.

In this publication, and the interest wrote “ I callbacks start today!”. It should be noted that in this season # 4, brought twist of surprise ; where the dancers go to the floor to understand that the action has already begun. It will be where the judges will have a tough decision to vote for or against continuity in the competition.

It should be noted that the ability to “callback” as it is assured Jennifer Lopezthis will be the last chance that can give them to participants to qualify for the next round. This TV program, was born may 30, 2017, the unit for Jennifer, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough. Currently, the team remains unchanged, and they do not know, Jenna Dewan and Scott Evans.