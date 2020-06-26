Karen Gonzales destrona Standard Palafox your best photos

A player named Bravo Juarez breaks the Internet with every post on his account on Instagram

For:

July Vera Sanchez 06 April 2020 · 14:04 hs

Women’s soccer has gained an important role in the last few years, and the cycle began all a few stars, within and outside the field, as was the case with the Bombardier rojiblanca Norma Palafoxevery weekend falls in love with his fans.

However, the dominance in front of Chivas could end up in the near future, as Rough Ciudad Juarez a new player who came to snatch popularity.

It assistant Karen Gonzalesthat is just 18 years old, not only in vain talent on the football field, but in Instagram more than 500 thousand followers.

Not only your curves become your fans, because in addition Karen is engaged to support the community, in the state of Chihuahua with the Fund Juarez BTR.

Although its activities in the field of play, there wasn’t a lot because of his youth, it was not an obstacle, in order to dramatically increase his popularity.