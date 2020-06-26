Kim Kardashian shows body curves with fitted clothes SKIMS

All sexy pictures escort adds almost three million “like” for a few hours

Kim Kardashian did the showing of your curves, to declare millions of his followers that in the coming 30 June will be released on the market a new collection of “SKIMS Butter”.

In a series of drawings which he shared on Instagram the wife of Kanye West, you receive a line models any kind of specific clothing in order to look at their potential buyers, sensuality, worn on your body.

“Coming soon: The @SKIMS Butter Collection, ultra — soft & smooth Summer basics that melt to your body. Can be used both indoors and out available in 3 colors and in sizes XXS – 4X. Shop SKIMS the Butter Collection on Tuesday, June 30 at 9AM PT / 12pm ET, only at SKIMS.COM. Join the waitlist now to receive early access to shop the collection.”, wrote with the photos for hours to reach three million likes.

(Slide to view photos)

Just a few days ago, Who also did not leave much surprise mouth pose about entallados pants made of latex, which emphasized his ass.

You may be interested in: