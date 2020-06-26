Or the third in discord? Ashley Benson dress again in the Face Delevigne

A few weeks later to declare itself the gap between actress Ashley Benson and Cara Delevigne appeared fresh pictures of the former Pretty Little Liars the new man at your side. This is what caused the gap between the two stars?

25 Jun 2020. · 10:01 hs

The difference between models Face Delevinge and actress Ashley Benson not seem to be going back. Was Pretty Little Liars I found love again, and gave parting the courtship of three years, the young Delevingne. Lee Benson, for they were deceived?

The actress continues her life and recently leaked photos seem very good, accompanied and, above all, happy. As we learned in the last hours, the interpreter is led to his new partner, at the wedding of his sister Shaylene Benson.

Ashley Benson presented her family of her new boyfriend, G-Eazy.

For several weeks there was rumors of a romance, Ashley Benson and G-Eazy, but the confirmation became known, when the actress kept her “new partner” to a family event. However, no official confirmation of this new relationship of love on the part of any of them.

Shaylene Benson was married again a few days ago in California, but this is not the first time a partner ceases to be seen together, even before, holding hands on the streets of Los Angeles. Some fans wonder if the break between Face Delevigne and Ashley Benson were called, just, the third person in contention.

However, the media argue that this doesn’t end badly. The source pointed out E! both support a few contacts, and they feel that it is better to continue on his own path that allowed him to actress Ashley Benson to move on with my life without regret.

While, the Person at the top of the cover Variety said, and repeating the situation that you live traffic Black Lives Matters, like many other stars, after the death of African American George Floyd in the hands of the police. Will we see together again but as friends?