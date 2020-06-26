Quarantine and TV: movies and TV shows to watch today, Friday 26 on the screen the girl

ME

FXM (DirecTV 505, 606 Movistar, VTR 054, Light-104)

Opening hours: 20:20.

In a small town in Oregon, four teenagers embark on a quest to seek adventure, the boy disappeared. Play heroes, intellectual Gornie (wil Wheaton), perch and a sentimental Chris (river Phoenix), a high Teddy (Corey Feldman) and I Vern (Jerry O’connell) deep into a hostile environment in which to take care of themselves.

WOMAN

Chilevisión (DirecTV 151, 121 Movistar, VTR 021, Light 055)

Schedule: 15:30.

Greek Teleserie. After escaping from prison, convicted for a crime he did not commit, and under a false name, Marina thinks only of revenge, Katya, the wife that pulled that even abortara to again become a bone marrow donor for his son Alexei, who died on the same day that Marina gave birth to a daughter in prison.

DAD SHAKES

Mega (DirecTV 150, 120 Movistar, VTR 020, Light-054)

Opening hours: 19:45.

Teleserie Chile. Bruno, the captain of the Navy, a widow with four children, turns to violet, the daughter of his Butler, when the three children are at risk of exclusion from school to take care of them when he lands. To her, Bruno believes she will be perfect mother but there will not be people who are contrary to your desires.

SUICIDE SQUAD

TNT (DirecTV 502, 595 Movistar, VTR 056, Light-92)

Opening hours: 19:45.

While the US government does not know how to react to the visit of aliens on Earth premeditated, ” Amanda “the Wall” Waller (viola Davis), the head of the secret Agency Argus provides a set of villains are more violent, with deadly skill, and even magic to work for them dangerous undercover mission to clear his record. With will Smith, Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Jared Leto, Cara Delevingne, Become Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Jay Hernandez, Karen Fukuhara, Adam beach, Ben Affleck and Ezra Miller.

HELL

Golden (503 DirecTV, Movistar 761, 791 VTR-HD, of Course, 595-HD)

Working hours: 22:00.

During the celebration of the Anniversary of Independence, Benjamin Garcia dismissed US and returned to his village where grim violence and economic crisis. To save his family from poverty, takes part in drug trafficking. With Damián Alcázar, Joaquín Cosío, Ernesto Gómez Cruz, María-Red, Elizabeth Cervantes, Daniel Giménez Cacho, Jorge Zarate.

INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE

TCM (DirecTV 504, 603 Movistar, VTR 052, Light 112)

Working hours: 22:00.

At the end of the eighteenth century, the vampire Lestat (Tom cruise) turns into a vampire, Louis de Pointe (brad pitt), a man, abandoned because of the loss of his wife and daughter. Two hundred years later, in San Francisco, Louis decides to tell his story, love, fear and ecstasy of a young reporter, Daniel Malloy (Christian Slater). With Kirsten dunst, Antonio Banderas, Stephen Rea, Indra Ove and Thandie Newton.

A LIE, RIGHT?

Network (DirecTV 148, 121 Movistar, VTR 021, Light 055)

Working hours: 22:00.

Beats. Eduardo Sources may produce hits that combines humor, in the event of unforeseen circumstances, the music, and at the present time, and which topics of conversation with one or more people.

EVIL WOMAN, EVIL WOMAN

Paramount Channel (DirecTV 510, 609 Movistar, VTR 023, Light-96)

Working hours: 22:00.

Noble seven rebellious dwarves, Snow will help to defend their rights to the throne that he must be born, and to the Prince, with whom he intends to marry the Queen’s terrible. With Lily Collins, Julia Roberts, armie hammer, Sean Bean, Nathan lane, Mark Povinelli, Michael Lerner, Mare Winningham, Jordan Prentice, Danny Woodburn, Joe Gnoffo, Sebastian Saraceno, Ronald Lee Clark, Martin Klebba, Robert EMMS and Lisa Noto.

THANK you

TVN (DirecTV 149, 119 Movistar, VTR 019, Light-053)

Working time: 22:30.

Our movie in TVN. A series of films: Il. Gloria (Paulina Garcia) is 58 years old, and she’s alone in life. To compensate for the emptiness by filling my days with activities and the evenings looking for love in the world of holidays for unmarried adults, where you can ” get lost in adventure series, without meaning. This fragile happiness in which he lives changes when she meets Rodolfo, a man, 65 years old, recently separately that obsessed with her.

MY GRANDFATHER IS DANGEROUS

Cinemax (DirecTV 509, 616 Movistar, VTR 036, Light 91)

Working time: 22:30.

A week before the wedding, arrogant lawyer is in the path of his grandfather, a former army General, unpleasant and arrogant, the direction of Daytona beach, Florida to spend some wild holidays that include activities, brawls in bars and epic karaoke night. Main characters: Robert de Niro and Zac Efron.

HARD TO KILL 2

Channel 13 (DirecTV 148, 117 Movistar, VTR 017, Light 052)

Working time: 22:35.

Great Event. The soldier who was expelled from Congress and other mercenaries of professionals waiting at the airport for the plane, which brings the dictator overthrown in South America, which is the largest seller in the world. The idea is to stop the landing of other aircraft, the release of political and leave. But we must reckon with Lieutenant John McClane (Bruce Willis), who is there, waiting for the arrival of his wife.

INCORRECT

TV+ (DirecTV 1147, 117 Movistar, VTR 017, Light 052)

Running time: 00:00.

Series with Chile. Comedy surrounded by infidelity and different situations that lead people to cometerla; in particular, the discrepancy of serious sexual of one of the spouses, just use a good time, not thinking about the consequences, habits and attitude deteriorantes or unpleasant for one of the spouses who are not trying to overcome and that lead them to seek solace in another person.