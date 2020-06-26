Quibi, to revolutionize the consumption of television programs to failure, for three months

Everything was Quibi in order to stand at the head of the revolution in the service sector. Well, I sold my Creator Jeffrey Katzenbergwho was the Director Walt Disney Studios and founder Dreamworks. The output of the platform of TV series and programs made for a young audience that not a day goes by, consume video in social networks and on YouTube. As an element of differentiation? The episodes were very short, less than 10 minutes and is designed to only be viewed from a mobile phone.

In reality, however, was well different. Quibi landed in the US on 6 April, in the midst of a pandemic from the early stages and less than three months, after doubts about its viability. To predict what will happen in the seven million users of payment through the year, now struggling to at least have two. It seems that the story of one bad bet 1700 million dollars.













The sacrifices of coronavirus?

Katzenberg guilt and defeat Quibi in place

“I told you everything that goes wrong on the coronavirus. All,” said Katzenberg in an interview The New York Times . He had no reason to combine Covid-19 with the legs, which began. Quibi this app is designed to entertain the audience during the day outside the home, in public transport or during operation. And, of course, location discovered global audience with other habits. They are raised to be seen only from mobile devices, and they were in the present, where the viewer priorizaba TV. This is the explanation, but the most convenient for Katzenberg.

The reality is that only 30% of the four million users who have downloaded the app, the first two months of used rows of the catalog, even paying the first three months of subscription. None of these proposals fiction, moreover, leaving its mark in popular culture. Netflix emphasized on the market House of cards , HBO expanded Game of thrones and “Disney” + “, located on the The Mandalorian . But Quibidespite the names associated with projects, as Sophie Turner, Christoph Waltz or Demi Lovatohas no title to stand out.









Jeffrey Katzenberg, during the presentation of the platform Quibi

(David Paul Morris / Bloomberg)









Also was the lack of forecasts concerning the habits of the audience from 25 to 45 years old who want to attract. This car used to watch the series in marathon mode and the series came only three vacant plots, which represent the grip, 20, or 25 minutes in total. The idea of doing a marathon, so completely absent, even the full season is available (about 90 minutes). And the paradox is that it is the platform which is directed at an audience, not much time to focus and requires more attention than any other services, you can’t talk or send tweets while watching episodes because the screen uses a mobile phone. To finish off, the app prevents screenshots, and thus puts obstacles in the social conversation. What is the result? The public and the media have forgotten about the platform as soon as glanced at what he was offered, although with Quibi work to improve the service: enable interrupts or viewing content on the TV screen.









As a result, not three months have passed and Quibi a little perspective for the future The Wall Street Journal . Management reduce salaries by 10%, to avoid dismissal, will have to reduce the amount of content that is produced in 300 million until June 2021, should receive additional investments of $ 200 million. Never know how the arrival Quibi without a global pandemic, but the future of the platform content is quite difficult, after the new shoots from the coronavirus or not. The revolution was not.







