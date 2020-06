Ricky Martin, Katy Perry, Carl Morrison, and Asia, among other artists performing this Thursday for the concert digital is proud to LGTBIQ+ that pandemic coronavirus are unable to organize the traditional mass holidays.

Under the slogan “Can’t Cancel Pride” (can’t give up pride), artists and personalities of the show, Billy porter, Adam Lambert and Cara Delevingne gathered from the house in the event, justified the rights of society LGTBIQ+.